Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $442,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Copart were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Copart by 1,100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 197,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,438,000 after buying an additional 180,963 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Shares of CPRT opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.05 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

