Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Etsy were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Etsy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,665,000 after buying an additional 3,899,952 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Etsy by 402.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,395,000 after buying an additional 2,133,322 shares during the period. Valinor Management L.P. acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $54,450,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 47.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,189,000 after buying an additional 1,041,562 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,343,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $73,311.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,311.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 9,842 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $1,090,395.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,958.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 329,861 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,703. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY opened at $101.59 on Friday. Etsy Inc has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.54, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.05.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

