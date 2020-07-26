Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $571,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 86.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,344,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806,716 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 80.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,377,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,538 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $73,105,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,725,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,313,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $40,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FE. Argus downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

FE stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.39.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

