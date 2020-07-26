Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 5,053 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 58.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 1,205.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Dropbox Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $869,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $43,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,972 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.62.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

