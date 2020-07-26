Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Icon were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Icon in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Icon in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Icon in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Icon by 281.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Icon during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Icon stock opened at $185.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Icon Plc has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $199.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.62 and its 200 day moving average is $161.22.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $620.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ICLR shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Icon from $169.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

