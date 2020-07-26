Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 68 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $828.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.36 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $834.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.40.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 18.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $609.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $535.43.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.13, for a total transaction of $4,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,701 shares of company stock worth $38,810,112. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

