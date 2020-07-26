Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $350,139,000. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 10.1% during the first quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 52,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 23.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,577 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 60.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,796,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in AFLAC by 19.8% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,743,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,651,000 after acquiring an additional 949,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.35. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.