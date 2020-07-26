Barclays Increases BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $41.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cfra raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $971,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,229,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $376,725.35. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,935 shares of company stock worth $2,888,093. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

