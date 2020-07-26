BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys New Position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at $3,377,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 780.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALEX stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

