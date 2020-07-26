BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys Shares of 1,872 J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 255,555 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 12,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $130.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average of $108.30. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $138.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.84.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 40,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Bracy sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $166,441.74. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,457 shares of company stock valued at $12,147,241. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

