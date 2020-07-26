BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 27.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 5.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Amcor by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 74,588 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 572.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 93,115 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

AMCR opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.