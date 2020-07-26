BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $205,000 Position in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,642 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. First Financial Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

FFBC opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. First Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.22.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

