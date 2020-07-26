BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $29.28 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,254 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.8% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $370.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $362.34 and a 200 day moving average of $311.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.80.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

