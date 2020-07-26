BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Makes New $229,000 Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.56.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $110.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

