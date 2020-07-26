BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Makes New Investment in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,617,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,047,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,781,000 after purchasing an additional 800,317 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1,376.5% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 570,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,077,000 after purchasing an additional 531,667 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 955,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,335,000 after purchasing an additional 479,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.69.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.10.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. EXACT Sciences’s revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

