BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 9,740 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEX. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 135.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEX opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $570.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.53. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $627.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.34 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEX. Stephens raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.30 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

