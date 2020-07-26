BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 423,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,320,000 after buying an additional 32,951 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Capital One Financial downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $41.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.09. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

