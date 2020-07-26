BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 2,451 Shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tronox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tronox by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 65,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tronox by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,253,000 after acquiring an additional 48,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 31,160 shares during the period. 56.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROX shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Tronox from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. Tronox Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 3.15.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.46 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tronox Ltd will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

