Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $115,000 in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $93.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.17. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

