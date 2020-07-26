Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $137,000 in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 251,195 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after purchasing an additional 44,087 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 337,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $20,058,000 after buying an additional 153,233 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 697,939 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,527,000 after buying an additional 374,749 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX opened at $48.04 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on STX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

In related news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $366,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,493 shares of company stock worth $5,057,044 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.