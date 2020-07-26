Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Chewy by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Chewy by 274.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89. Chewy Inc has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion and a PE ratio of -67.59.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 34,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $1,633,480.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $275,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,015,645 shares of company stock valued at $49,176,920 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHWY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chewy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Chewy from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

