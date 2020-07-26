Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 901 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 777,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,648,000 after acquiring an additional 394,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $41,043,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,219,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after acquiring an additional 131,953 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,167,000 after acquiring an additional 124,467 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $146.04 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $151.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.11 and a 200 day moving average of $122.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $403,333.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,980 shares in the company, valued at $783,858.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $1,237,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,689,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,137,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,470 shares of company stock valued at $32,702,233 over the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMG. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

