Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 202.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

WIX stock opened at $267.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.58 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.08 and a 200-day moving average of $169.27. Wix.Com Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.83.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. Equities analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

WIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wix.Com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Wix.Com from $195.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wix.Com from $149.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Wix.Com from $102.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.06.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

