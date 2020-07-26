Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $106,000 Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,007,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 797.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 830,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,878,000 after acquiring an additional 737,563 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2,986.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 560,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 542,290 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 2,545.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 412,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 433,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 289,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

OGE Energy stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.21, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

