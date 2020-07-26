Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy stock opened at $96.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.70.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $94,285.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.