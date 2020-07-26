BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,708 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of BEST worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEST. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BEST by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BEST during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in BEST during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BEST during the fourth quarter worth about $1,477,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in BEST by 3,032.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 485,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEST stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. BEST Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.59). BEST had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. BEST’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BEST shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.22.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

