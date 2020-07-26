bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Shares Down 2.8%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX)’s share price traded down 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as €37.60 ($42.25) and last traded at €37.65 ($42.30), 7,402 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.75 ($43.54).

The company’s fifty day moving average is €39.48 and its 200 day moving average is €40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $261.42 million and a P/E ratio of 16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

About bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. The company operates through Sports Betting and eGaming segments. It also provides casino, poker, and vegas games, as well as virtual sports. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

