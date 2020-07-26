BidaskClub Downgrades Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) to Strong Sell

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CRBP has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Roth Capital started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.72.

Shares of CRBP opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 207.87% and a negative return on equity of 282.91%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $6,413,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $3,835,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 151.4% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 747,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,249,000 after buying an additional 360,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 210,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

