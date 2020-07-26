BidaskClub Downgrades Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) to Sell

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

EDIT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of EDIT opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.04.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 63.21% and a negative net margin of 588.05%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $914,178.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $20,202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 7,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

