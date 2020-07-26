BidaskClub Upgrades Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) to Buy

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mobileiron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of MOBL opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. Mobileiron has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.07 million, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 109.40%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Mobileiron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mobileiron will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mobileiron news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $189,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 511,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,239.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 383,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Mobileiron by 50.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,362,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after buying an additional 1,130,330 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Mobileiron by 15.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,050,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mobileiron by 565.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 1,516,265 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Mobileiron by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileiron in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

