Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REYN. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $67,000. 25.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

REYN stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.40 million. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.