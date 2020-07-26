Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,194 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 72.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 160.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BBN opened at $25.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $26.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

About Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.