Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after buying an additional 77,717 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

