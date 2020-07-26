BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.18.

Several analysts recently commented on BMCH shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on BMC Stock from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of BMCH stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.48. BMC Stock has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $31.67.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.13 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.00%. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 33.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the second quarter worth about $1,339,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 28.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,066,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,960,000 after buying an additional 459,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,554,000 after buying an additional 44,549 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 43.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 44,194 shares during the period.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

