BMO Capital Markets Increases Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $17.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.40 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight Capital raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 900.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.