BMO Capital Markets Increases Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $10.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 202,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 57,753 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.