BMO Capital Markets Increases Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target to $56.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. CL King dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Robert Half International stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 607.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

