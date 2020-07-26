Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 15,427 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,427 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.09% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 138.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHRW opened at $86.07 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

