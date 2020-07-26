Brokerages Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.63 Million

Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) will report $410.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $405.70 million to $415.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $407.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. SunTrust Banks cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,565,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,302,000 after acquiring an additional 253,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,777,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,170,000 after buying an additional 40,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,516,000 after buying an additional 146,484 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,154,000 after buying an additional 100,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,018,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $111.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.92. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.