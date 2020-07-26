Brokerages Anticipate Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will report $306.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $320.00 million and the lowest is $293.20 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $205.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Quaker Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $202.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -547.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.63. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $108.14 and a one year high of $208.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 10,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $1,529,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 810 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $135,618.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $887,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,354 shares of company stock worth $4,667,182 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 37.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 260,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,920,000 after buying an additional 71,343 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $1,209,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

