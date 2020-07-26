BT Wealth Management LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.0% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.34 and a 200-day moving average of $311.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.80.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

