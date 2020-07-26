Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (BATS:SOVB) Trading Down 0.8%

Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (BATS:SOVB) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $25.11, 768 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF by 143.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

