Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,052 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 56,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.47.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.96. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

