Cardinal Resources (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) Trading 4.2% Higher

Cardinal Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) shares rose 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50, approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 29,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

About Cardinal Resources (OTCMKTS:CRDNF)

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's principal project is Namdini Gold project located in the Bolgatanga region. Cardinal Resources Limited is based in West Perth, Australia.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.