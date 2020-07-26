Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Catalent by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 112,010 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 612.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.45. Catalent Inc has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $86.91.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

