CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 77.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in CDW by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.88.

In other CDW news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $114.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.41. CDW has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

