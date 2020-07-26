Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,471 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.2% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $201.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,526.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.99.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.