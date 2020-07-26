CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNP. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 37,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Lesar bought 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,285.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

