Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $88.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.68. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.