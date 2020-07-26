Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires New Holdings in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,264 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Iamgold during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Iamgold in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Iamgold in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 23.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iamgold alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cormark raised shares of Iamgold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB set a $3.25 price target on shares of Iamgold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Iamgold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

IAG stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. Iamgold Corp has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.99.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 37.26%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.56 million. Iamgold’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Iamgold Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Iamgold Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.